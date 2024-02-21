IND vs ENG: Dhruv Jurel reflects on meeting with legendary MS Dhoni in Ranchi, says 'I was pinching myself'

India’s new roster addition Dhruv Jurel has reflected on his first meeting with legendary MS Dhoni after the team arrived in Ranchi for the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Jurel, having made his debut during the Rajkot Test met the legendary former India captain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season and went ecstatic. Team India can seal the series with a win in Dhoni’s hometown as they square off against England at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. 🚨 NEWS 🚨



Jasprit Bumrah released from squad for 4th Test.



Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/0rjEtHJ3rH pic.twitter.com/C5PcZLHhkY — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2024 × Jurel reflects on meeting with MS Dhoni

"I was just watching him and I stood up and started thinking is this MS Dhoni standing infront of me. My first interaction with him was in IPL 2021 which was my first season. At that time, I was pinching myself to see whether it is a dream or not. My dream is to meet Mahi bhai especially after the match after an international game. Whenever I have talked to him, I have always learned something new from him so I hope that I get a chance to meet him during the fourth Test at Ranchi," Jurel said in a video posted by BCCI.

Like Dhoni, Jurel also keeps gloves for India and will look to follow in the footsteps of the legendary player. At just 23, the wicketkeeper-batter is considered one of the rising stars of the nation and could be in for a long stint with the national team. Jurel scored 46 runs in the only innings against England in Rajkot while he did not come out to bat in the second innings.

It is expected that Jurel will keep his place in the Playing XI for the Ranchi Test after KL Rahul was ruled out of the match. The news of Rahul and Bumrah missing out on the fourth Test was made officially on Tuesday (Feb 20) with the latter rested for the match. Rahul’s exclusion will be an added benefit for Jurel as he looks to extend his stay with the national side.