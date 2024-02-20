IND vs ENG: Unfit KL Rahul out of fourth Test; Jasprit Bumrah rested, BCCI confirms

India batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England which starts on Friday (Feb 23) in Ranchi. Apart from him, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also been rested to manage his workload. The updates were provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (Feb 20). Rahul's participation in the final match of the five-Test series, which starts on March 7 in Dharamsala, is also subject to fitness.

"KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness," read the BCCI statement. Rahul was 90 per cent fit, as per the BCCI statement, ahead of the Rajkot Test but wasn't included as a precaution. He didn't play the second Test as well after playing the first Test.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times," read the statement further.

In place of Bumrah, pacer Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad ahead of the third Test has been included again.

The decision about Bumrah, India's best bowler in the series against England with 17 wickets in three matches, was taken considering the upcoming IPL 2024 season and the T20 World Cup after.

In place of Rahul, Sarfaraz, who scored 62 and 68 in both the innings of his debut match in Rajkot, is expected to keep his place while Patidar, who managed just five runs across two innings, is more likely to make a place in playing XI.

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who scored 46 in his debut innings, might also get to keep his place ahead of KS Bharat who has had a modest run in the first two games.