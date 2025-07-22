/IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Visitors suffer injury blow as Akash Deep ruled out of Manchester Test

India have been dealt with another injury setback, as captain Shubman Gill confirmed that Akash Deep will miss the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford due to a groin injury. The visitors were already depleted b injuries to pacer Arshdeep Singh, who had been out of the Manchester Test, and Nitish Kumar Reddy who had been excluded from the remainder of the series.

Uncapped Haryana seamer Anshul Kamboj, who had been included in the team as cover, is "very close to making his debut" as third seamer, with the India team management likely to make a decision between him and Prasidh Krishna on Wednesday morning. India, nevertheless, will be supported by the return of their ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah to the fourth Test. Though this will be the third of the three Tests that Bumrah had initially scheduled to play in this five-match series based on workload management, there are hopes that the Manchester weather could lighten the load for him.