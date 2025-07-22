/IND vs ENG: Former India coach backs Washington Sundar to excel in all formats, says 'he is just 25'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed Washington Sundar to excel in all three formats as he heaped praise on the all-rounder ahead of the Manchester Test starting on Wednesday (July 23). Sundar has been one of the unsung heroes of the Indian side and is considered Ravichandran Ashwin’s replacement. According to Shastri, he has the potential to be an all-format star with age on his side.

Shastri backs Sundar to excel

"He again is just 25 years of age. I think he should have played a lot more Test cricket," Shastri said.

"Can be lethal in India on tracks where the ball is turning, as New Zealand found out when they played against India. (during NZ's tour of India in 2024, where he was the joint top wicket taker, picking 16 wickets in four innings). He out-bowled some of the senior spinners. He bowled that well and he can bat."

After Ravi Ashwin’s retirement during the Australia series in December, Sundar has been an automatic choice in the side. He has so far represented India in 11 Tests, 23 ODIs and 54 T20Is, bagging more than 100 wickets for the nation. He has also contributed with the bat, having scored over 1000 runs.

So far on the England tour, Sundar has a modest return of 42, 12*, 23 and 0 with the bat, and five wickets with the ball-they have still highlighted his all-round utility.

India ready to level series?

Having lost two close contests in the series already, the Indian team will take plenty of heart going into the fourth Test. India lost by 22 runs at Lord’s and were unable to defend 371 runs at Headingley. A win for India at Old Trafford will see the series head into a decider at the Oval, while a draw will keep the series alive. However, a defeat for the visitors will see them concede the series 3-1 with one match remaining.