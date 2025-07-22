/IND vs ENG: All you need to know about Team India's Test record at Old Trafford

Team India will be in search of parity in the five-match Test series against England as they take on the hosts in what has been an “unlucky venue” for the visitors. Both India and England will lock horns at Old Trafford in Manchester with the fourth Test starting on Wednesday (July 23). Like Edgbaston, Shubman Gill and Co will need to break their duck at the venue when it comes to the Test format, so here’s a detailed look at India’s record at Old Trafford.

What is India’s record at Old Trafford?

Over the years, India have played nine matches at the venue and have gone winless in all those encounters. During that period, the visitors lost four matches, while the remaining five ended in draws. India’s only wins at the venue have come in limited-overs matches, having played 12 matches and won half of them, including two wins in the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, it is the red-ball format where the visitors need to break the duck as they search for their maiden win.

India’s match-wise Test records at Old Trafford, Manchester

India ready to level series?

Having lost two close contests in the series already, the Indian team will take plenty of heart going into the fourth Test. India lost by 22 runs at Lord’s and were unable to defend 371 runs at Headingley. A win for India at Old Trafford will see the series head into a decider at the Oval, while a draw will keep the series alive. However, a defeat for the visitors will see them concede the series 3-1 with one match remaining.