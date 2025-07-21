IND vs ENG 2025: Sudharsan, Thakur, Jurel in fray for comeback as India prepare for Manchester Test - Report

Team India could make a sea of changes to their playing XI for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Following injuries to seamers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, the visiting camp could make as many as three changes or even more to the side for their do-or-die game in this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. As India trails (1-2) in this five-match series, they need to win the next game or ensure a draw to take it to the fifth Test at the Kia Oval. The latest reports suggest that Sai Sudharsan could make his comeback in the team.

Ace quick Jasprit Bumrah will play the fourth Test, as confirmed by his fellow seamer Mohammed Siraj in the pre-game presser, while the management is closely monitoring two players, Akash Deep and Pant, before assembling the best XI for the Manchester Test.



Rishabh Pant, who suffered a finger injury during the Lord’s Test, came through a training session that lasted over two hours, showing positive signs. On Monday (Jul 21), he went through keeping drills and batted comfortably in the nets. Although he is still not clear to keep wickets in the fourth Test, Dhruv Jurel remains an option as a specialist keeper for the fourth Test.



On the other hand, following an untimely injury to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who impressed all with his batting and part-time seam-bowling (in the Lord’s Test), Team India could play a specialist batter, Sai Sudharsan, in his place, boosting the batting order. In that case, India could afford to bench Washington Sundar and bring in Shardul Thakur, should the conditions warrant a fourth seamer instead of a proper second spinner.

Team India sweats on Akash Deep’s injury



Akash Deep, who helped India win the second Test in Birmingham with his maiden ten-wicket haul, is facing a test against time to get fitness clearance ahead of the Manchester game. Even though he bowled in the nets on Monday, more so under bowling coach Morne Morkel’s observation, the medical team and the decision-makers will further observe him for another two days before taking a final call on his team selection.

