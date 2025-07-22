/IND vs ENG, 4th Test: All you need to know about live streaming details, pitch report and more

Team India, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, will once again face Ben Stokes-led England in the fourth Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday (Jul 23). In the third Test match, England beat India by 22 runs in an exciting close-encounter game. It will be interesting to see how Team India will bounce back after losing the third Test match and will India be able to level the series.

Live streaming details

When and where will India vs England 4th Test match take place?



The fourth Test match between India and England will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23, the match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

When will toss take place in India vs England 4th Test match?



The toss for the India vs England 4th Test match has been scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs England 4th Test live streaming on mobile in India?



The India vs England 4th Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to watch India vs England 4th Test live telecast on TV in India?



The India vs England 4th Test will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network on TV.

Pitch report

Manchester ground has always been known for its high pace and extra bounce pitches. But over the time Old Trafford pitches has lost its edge and becomes slower in the recent years.

As there are some chances of rain, pitch can once again favor the pacers by providing extra pace and bounce.

Predicted playing XIs

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain & wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Anshul Kamboj.

England (confirmed XI):

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (VC), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer.

​IND vs ENG 4th Test Squad:

​India Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Anshul Kamboj.

England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson and Jacob Bethell.

Schedule and Results: