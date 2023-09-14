IND vs BAN live streaming for FREE: How to watch Asia Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh Live for free in India

IND vs BAN Live streaming for free: India and Bangladesh will clash against each other in the match 6 of the Super Four stage on September 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India has already qualified for the finals of the series after defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the super four stage. On the other hand, Bangladesh is already out of the tournament after losing both of their matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh will play their last match for the series against India on Friday.

Since the men in blue are already in the finals, they are most likely to have the same playing XI for the upcoming match whereas team Bangladesh is almost out of the tournament, they might give opportunities to other players.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between India and Bangladesh:

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 live in India

The broadcasting rights for IND vs BAN Asia cup 2023 Super 4 is purchased by Star Sports for television.

The match shall be available on following channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 for free

To live stream the game, it will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

When will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?- Date

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be held on 15 September 2023.

When to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4?- Time

The match between Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 India and Bangladesh will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played? Venue

The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 India vs Bangladesh match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

India vs Bangladesh: Full Squads

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh squad: