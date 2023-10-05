IND vs BAN Live Streaming: How to watch Asian Games 2023 semifinal India vs Bangladesh LIVE in India

IND vs BAN Live Streaming - Asian Games 2023 Semi-final: India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first semifinal cricket match at the Asian Games 2023.

The Men in Blue performed brilliantly in their previous match against Nepal. They will seek to continue the momentum in their semifinal match against Bangladesh, who defeated Malaysia by a mere two runs in their last game.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century, leading India into the semifinals and becoming the youngest Indian player to score a hundred in a T20I match.

The second semifinal match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will also take place on October 6 at 11:30 am IST. The winning teams will play for the gold medal on October 7, and the losing teams will play for the bronze medal match on the same day.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 cricket semifinal.

IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Cricket Semifinal Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs Bangladesh cricket semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023?

Indian and Bangladesh men's cricket teams will clash in the first semifinal match of Asian Games 2023 on Friday, October 6.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh cricket semifinal Asian Games 2023 start?

The IND vs BAN cricket semifinal Asian Games 2023 will start at 06:30 am IST on October 6.

What is the venue for the India vs Bangladesh cricket semifinal Asian Games 2023?

The Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou will host the India vs Bangladesh cricket semifinal Asian Games 2023 on October 6.

Where can I watch the India vs Bangladesh cricket semifinal Asian Games 2023?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the IND vs BAN match at Asian Games 2023 live in India. The India vs Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD in Telugu and Tamil commentary. Moreover, English commentary for the match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD.

How to watch the India vs Bangladesh semifinal match live in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the IND vs BAN cricket semifinal Asian Games 2023 live in India.

(With inputs from agencies)