IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Cricket Semifinal: Check date, time, venue, squad, weather forecast & pitch report

IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Cricket Semifinal: India and Bangladesh will clash in the first cricket semifinal match of the Asian Games 2023. The Indian women's team have already won the gold medal.

In their last match, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a hundred, leading India to the Asian Games semifinals and becoming the youngest T20I centurion from India. Meanwhile, Bangladesh defeated Malaysia by two runs to qualify for the semifinals.

Here's all you need to know about the semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the Asian Games 2023.

IND vs BAN Asian Games Cricket Semifinal Match Details

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Semifinal, Asian Games 2023

Date: Friday, October 6

Time: 06:30 am IST

Venue: Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, Hangzhou, China

IND vs BAN Asian Games Cricket Semifinal Squads

India:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep

Bangladesh:

Jaker Ali (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mosaddek Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan (c), Shahadat Hossain, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Ripon Mandal, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain

IND vs BAN Asian Games Cricket Semifinal Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, Hangzhou will have occasional rain for the entire day on October 6. However, the morning will only be cloudy. Thus, the chances of rain playing a spoilsport are less. The minimum and maximum temperatures would be 20 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

IND vs BAN Asian Games Cricket Semifinal Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hangzhou Cricket Ground favours the batters. However, it offers fast bowlers and spinners ample opportunities to excel. Thus, a versatile bowling squad is crucial to win a match on this pitch.

Asian Games Cricket Semifinal: IND vs BAN Head-to-Head

Cricket became a medal sport in the Asian Games in 2010. Bangladesh won the gold medal in cricket at the 2010 Asian Games and a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games. The games were not a part of the sporting event in 2018. Team India has debuted in cricket at the Asian Games 2022.

India and Bangladesh will face off for the first time in this tournament. So far, both teams have played 12 T20I matches. Among these matches, India has won 11, and Bangladesh has won only one.

(With inputs from agencies)