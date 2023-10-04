Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 hours
Uzbek cyclist Aleksey Fomovskiy and Philippine mountain-bike rider Ariana Evangelista both failed doping tests at the Hangzhou Asian Games, officials said Wednesday, making it three announced in 24 hours.
The 22-year-old Fomovskiy, who came fifth in the men's omnium points race on September 28, failed a drug test for anabolic steroids, the International Testing Agency said.
The sample was collected on the day of the event, said the ITA, which handles some areas of doping control at the Games.
Hours earlier, the ITA said that Evangelista had failed a drug test, for the banned substance erythropoietin (EPO), which also enhances performance.
Evangelista competed in the women's cross-country Olympic mountain bike competition the next day, coming 13th.
It typically takes several days for a failed test to come through.
Late Tuesday, the ITA and Olympic Council of Asia said that Saudi distance runner Mohammed Yousef Alasiri had also failed a drug test.
So did Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani, on September 28, in what was the first known case of doping at the Games.
All four have been provisionally suspended and have the right to request the analysis of their B-samples.
