IND vs AUS WWC 2022 live streaming: Where and when to watch India vs Australia match?

Mithali Raj-led India face one of the two unbeaten sides, i.e. Australia in match 18 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, in New Zealand, on Saturday (March 19). With the race for the semi-finals heating up with each passing day, the two-time runners-up India have a herculean task to negate the Aussie threat, who have been demolishing oppositions so far in the eight-team tournament.

While India started their campaign with a spirited win over arch-rivals Pakistan, they lost the plot versus hosts New Zealand before returning to winning ways with a big win over West Indies. They had a chance to bolster their chances of reaching the semis had they won against England, however, all is far from over for the Women in Blue despite a four-wicket loss to the defending champions.

Talking about Australia, they edged past England in their opening game before thrashing the likes of Pakistan, New Zealand and West Indies. They will like to keep up with the winning momentum as South Africa are also unbeaten, after four games, and can end as the top-ranked side.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs Australia Women's World Cup match taking place?

India vs Australia Women's World Cup match will take place on March 19, 2022.

Where is India vs Australia Women's World Cup match taking place?

India vs Australia Women's World Cup match will be held at Eden Park, Auckland.

At what time is India vs Australia Women's World Cup match taking place?

India vs Australia Women's World Cup match will commence at 6:30 AM IST.

How to watch India vs Australia Women's World Cup match live on TV?

India vs Australia Women's World Cup match will be available on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs Australia Women's World Cup match live streaming?

India vs Australia Women's World Cup match will be available on the Hotstar app as well as on the website.