Shikhar Dhawan gives sneak peek into Team India's new jersey

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 24, 2020, 02.52 PM(IST) Nov 24, 2020, 03.13 PM(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan gives sneak peek into Team India's new jersey (Photo: Shikhar Dhawan) Photograph:( Twitter )

Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday gave a sneak peek to Team India’s new jersey for the limited-overs series against Australia. The vibes from the 1992 World Cup are back as Dhawan took to social media platform Twitter to unveil India’s latest jersey that is inspired by the 1992 World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday gave a sneak peek to Team India’s new jersey for the limited-overs series against Australia. The vibes from the 1992 World Cup are back as Dhawan took to social media platform Twitter to unveil India’s latest jersey that is inspired by the 1992 World Cup. India are touring Australia for three T20Is, as many ODIs and four Tests. 

“New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go,” tweeted Dhawan with an Indian flag emoticon as the flamboyant opener was seen donning the navy blue jersey with the logo new sponsors MPL and BYJU’s in front of the jersey. The shoulder colour stripes gave away the vibes from the 1992 World Cup.

India will don the brand new jersey when they take to the field for the three-match ODI series starting on Friday in Sydney. After the ODI series, both India and Australia will engage in a three-match T20I series before gearing up for the much-awaited four-Test Border-Gavaskar trophy. 

However, India will have to wary of the full-strength Australian squad who would be hungry to take back the trophy after the Kohli-led India won the series 2-1 in 2018-19 on Australian side and became the first Asian side to defeat Australia in Australia. 

Team India had made customized the PPE kits, in which the Men in Blue travelled to Australia, in similar colour tone with shoulder stripes visible there as well.

India’s tour of Australia (ODI, T20I and Tests) – Schedule: 

  • Australia vs India 1st ODI: November 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground
  • Australia vs India 2nd ODI: November 29 at Sydney Cricket Ground
  • Australia vs India 3rd ODI: December 1 at Manuka Oval
  • Australia vs India 1st T20I: December 4 at Manuka Oval
  • Australia vs India 2nd T20I: December 6 at Sydney Cricket Ground
  • Australia vs India 3rd T20I: December 8 at Sydney Cricket Ground
  • Australia vs India 1st Test (Day and Night): December 17-21 at Adelaide Oval
  • Australia vs India 2nd Test (Boxing Day): December 26-30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground/Adelaide Oval
  • Australia vs India 3rd Test: January 7-11 at Sydney Cricket Ground
  • Australia vs India 4th Test: January 15-19 at Brisbane
     
