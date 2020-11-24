India's Rohit, Ishant Sharma out of first 2 Tests vs Australia

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of the first two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have to make quick calls if they want Rohit and Ishant to be available for the last two Tests of the series, which will start on December 16 in Adelaide.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Ishant has regained bowling fitness but still needs another four weeks of workload to be up for the Tests and will have to board immediately to be in contention for the third Test.

The strict quarantine phase of 14 days in Australia allows them to train only after four weeks and then another four weeks of preparatory training can only make Ishant ready for the third Test, which will be played on January 7 in Sydney.

"If there is a T20 game and he needs to just bowl four overs, Ishant is good to go immediately, but for him to get back to Test-match fitness, he needs four weeks of proper bowling still," a BCCI source said.

Whereas, Rohit Sharma can be cleared to travel by the NCA on December 8 – at the earliest. Another 14 days in quarantine will keep him out of training until December 22.

Rohit had suffered a hamstring tear during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and will take another two weeks of rehabilitation to be “70 or 80% readiness”, as per a BCCI functionary. The official feels Rohit might have been ready for the Tests had he flown directly to Australia from the UAE.

If Rohit is out then Shreyas Iyer is likely to be included in the Test squad as reserve batsman.

India have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj in the Test squad, as far as fast bowling is concerned, along with the Kartik Tyagi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Ishan Porel in the reserve bench.