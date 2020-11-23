India's Mohammed Siraj opens up on the loss of his father, says 'want to fulfil his dream'

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is completely focused on fulfilling his late father’s wish to represent the country and win matches for India. Siraj is in the Indian squad for the four-match Test series against Australia in what is his maiden Test call-up to the Indian team. However, before he could wear the India whites, Siraj lost his ‘biggest supporter’ – father Mohammed Ghouse – on Friday.

Ghouse, aged 53, was admitted to a hospital when Siraj was playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, after the demise of his father on Friday, the BCCI gave a chance to Siraj to return home to be with his bereaved family. But the Indian pacer decided to stay with the team and perform his national duties in a bid to make his late father proud.

Want to fulfill my father's dream: Siraj



The fast bowler speaks about overcoming personal loss and why he decided to continue performing national duties in Australia. Interview by @Moulinparikh



Speaking on bcci.tv, Mohammed Siraj, on Monday, termed his father his ‘biggest supporter’ and said that his death is a big loss for him. Siraj also revealed his mother’s message for him ahead of the Test series against Australia.

“It is a very big loss for me because he was my biggest supporter. My father’s wish was to see me play for India and make the nation proud. Now, all I want to do is fulfil my father’s dream,” Mohammed Siraj told bcci.tv on Monday.

“Even though my father is no more in this world, he is still with me in my heart. I talked to my mother who reminded me of my father’s dream and encouraged me to perform well for Team India,” he added.

Siraj further said how the Indian teammates have supported him in these tough times while revealing skipper Virat Kohli’s message to him.

“My team members have supported me like a family in this situation. Virat [Kohli] bhai encouraged me and told me to stay strong and fulfil my father’s dream,” the 26-year-old said.

After three ODIs and as many T20Is, India and Australia will lock horns in the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series starting from December 17.

