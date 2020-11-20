Mohammed Siraj's father passes away, Indian pacer unable to travel to India

The father of Indian cricket team’s pacer Mohammed Siraj – Mohammed Ghous – breathed his last on Friday due to lung ailment in Hyderabad. Siraj, who is part of the Indian squad for the Australia tour, won’t be able to attend the last rites of his father due to the stringent quarantine rules set by the Australian government.

Siraj was informed about the tragedy after returning from the practice session. He is currently training with the national team in Sydney.

“My dad's wish was always this - mera beta, desh ka naam roshan karna (my son, you should make my country proud). And, I will do that for sure,” Siraj, who lost his elder brother when he was just seven, was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“I know what kind of hardship my dad faced in my early days driving an auto rickshaw to let me pursue my passion for the game,” said Siraj, who climbed up through the ranks from the bylanes of Toli Chowki.

Siraj has been picking wickets in Ranji Trophy consistently and picked up 41 wickets in the 2016-17 season. He was then picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore where he was among wickets in recently concluded IPL 2020

In IPL 2020, when Mohammed Siraj bowled the dream spell against KKR, where he ended up with 4-2-8-3, his father was admitted to the hospital a night before. Despite being a worried, Siraj ended up winning the match for his team RCB and won the Man of the Match.

“It is shocking. I lost the biggest support of my life. It was his dream to see me play for the country and I am glad that way I could realise that and bring joy for him,” a distraught Siraj informed.

“The coach Shastri Sir and captain Virat Kohli were informed about the news. They just told me to be bold and are lending all the support,” Siraj said.

However, the strict quarantine rules won’t allow Siraj to travel to India for his father’s last rites.

