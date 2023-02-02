IND vs AUS series 2023 live streaming: when, where & How Watch India vs Australia series 2023 live for free

IND vs AUS series 2023 live streaming: The Australian cricket team is in India for a four-match test series against team India as well as a three-match one-day international series. During the India vs Australia test series 2023, Team India is hoping to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third time in a row. The men in blue, who are presently ranked second overall in the world, will also be excited to seal their place in the World Test Championship grand finale. Nagpur, Dharamshala, Delhi and Ahmedabad have been chosen as the venues for the much-awaited four-Test series between India and Australia. The first match of the test series will start on Thursday, February 9. The Australian team arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where they will stay for five days before heading to Nagpur for their first match.

Meanwhile, Australia is doing everything it can to prepare to stymie the Indian spin-bowling onslaught. According to media sources, the Australians have called in Abid Mushtaq, the mysterious spinner from Jammu & Kashmir, to their camp in Bengaluru so they get to better prepare for dealing with the deadly bowling attack of Indian spinners like Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

How to watch India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) series live streaming/ TV broadcast

IND vs AUS live streaming-India vs Australia live: Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast all the matches of the India vs Australia series live in India. The broadcast of the matches will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS test and ODI series will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

You can watch IND vs AUS series live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS series for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs AUS series. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

IND vs AUS test series full squad

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

When will IND vs AUS test series begin?- date

IND vs AUS four-match test series begins on Thursday, February 9.

What time will IND vs AUS test series begin?- time

IND vs AUS test series will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

What is the venue of the IND vs AUS first test match?

IND vs AUS test series first match will be played in Nagpur at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.