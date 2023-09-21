Ind vs Aus: Cummins gives epic one-word reply when asked if visitors have special plan to tackle Siraj

India will take on Australia in the series opener of the three ODIs on Friday (September 22) at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. India will be without regular captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya and, hence, KL Rahul will take charge of the national side for the first two games. The home side will rely on Mohammed Siraj, their in-form pacer who wreaked havoc in the Asia Cup final with 6 for 21, versus Pat Cummins & Co.

Ahead of the Mohali ODI, Australian skipper Cummins was asked whether the Men in Yellow have a special plan to tackle in-form Siraj. To this, the 30-year-old had an epic one-word reply. Cummins replied with a firm "No" in the pre-match press conference on Thursday (September 21). Australia have faced a lot of Siraj in the recent past -- the last two editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, three ODIs and WTC final early this year -- and, hence, won't be too stressed while facing him again. However, his fine form will keep them on their toes especially during the powerplay overs.

Speaking of Siraj, he ended with ten wickets in Asia Cup 2023, second most overall (most by an Indian), and will look to replicate his splendid form in the Australia series, which will be followed by CWC 2023 (starting on October 05).

For the visitors, they have a lot of regulars coming back -- from injury concerns -- during the forthcoming ODIs versus Team India. Cummins has not played an ODI since November 2022 whereas Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are also returning after injury layoffs. They, however, have a well-oiled unit to challenge Rohit, Virat Kohli-less India in the first ODI.

Australia have already announced that they will be without pacer Starc and all-rounder Maxwell for the series opener in Mohali.

Both India and Australia will meet in their CWC 2023 openers in Chennai on October 08 after the three ODIs. The World Cup kicks off on October 05 in Ahmedabad, India with defending champions England taking on New Zealand.

SQUADS

India:

For First two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For third and final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

