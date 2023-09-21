R Ashwin not in Indian team because of his fielding, says Amit Mishra ahead of India-Australia ODIs

R Ashwin is set to make his ODI return, after a long time, during the India-Australia home series, which gets underway on Friday (September 22) in Mohali. With Axar Patel injured during the Asia Cup, it has opened the doors for Ashwin's ODI comeback in India's last series before the CWC 2023 edition at home, starting on October 05 in Ahmedabad.

Not only Ashwin, Washington Sundar has also been included in the India squad for the three ODIs versus the Aussies. Ashwin last played an ODI in early 2022 during India's tour of South Africa. Kuldeep Yadav-Yuzvendra Chahal's rise since mid-2017, when Ashwin wasn't at his best in white-ball formats, along with India stressing for a left-hander down the order, with good hitting prowess, led to Ashwin being sidelined. However, former Indian spinner Amit Mishra feels Ashwin's fielding also kept him away from the shorter formats in recent years.

Mishra said while discussing India's team selection for the Australia series, on Jio Cinema, "Ashwin is undoubtedly a quality bowler and a wicket-taker, but remember this is not a 20-over game. It is of 50 overs. The only reason he has been picked is because if a spinner gets injured, then the team needs to have a wicket-taking option, which Ashwin brings. Ashwin has got an edge as an off-spin option, as India already has two left-arm spinners and a wrist-spinner in Kuldeep Yadav."

'Why he is not in the team is for his fielding and right-handed batting ability'

"Indian team will be looking at how Ashwin will be bowling against Australia, and to assess if he still has the wicket-taking abilities in this format. The only reason why he is not in the team is because of his fielding and right-handed batting ability. Jadeja and Axar are both lefties. Washington is a young player and has shown wicket-taking abilities apart from being a batting option. Plus, he provides an advantage with his fielding, something which holds importance in ODIs," he further added.

Ashwin, a veteran of 113 ODIs with 151 scalps, will be desperate to prove his fitness and wicket-taking abilities versus Australia. If Axar -- who has been included for the final ODI subject to fitness -- doesn't recover in time, the wily off-spinner will have a strong chance to enter India's squad for the upcoming home World Cup.

For First two ODIs vs Australia: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For third and final ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE