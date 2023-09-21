Ravindra Jadeja's THIS key stat worries former player Aakash Chopra before ODI World Cup

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has highlighted a key area in Ravindra Jadeja’s batting as the team gets into the final stage of preparations for the ODI World Cup next month. Jadeja, one of the first names in the Playing XI for the World Cup has been contributing for the side with both bat and ball. However, his numbers are with the bat since the 2019 World Cup have been relatively poor as Chopra explained in deep.

Jadeja’s key concern

“Ravindra Jadeja's numbers have been worrisome since the 2019 World Cup. A deep dive into his performance to see what numbers have to tell... or do numbers lie?” Chopra wrote on his X handle.

Jadeja has been a key member of the Indian squad for the last few years and contributes as a vital all-rounder option. However, the drop in strike rate since the 2019 ODI World Cup has seen him worrying about the upcoming edition. The left-handed all-rounder had a strike rate of 84.2 before the 2019 ODI World Cup, but it has since dropped to 79.4, raising question marks on his batting approach.

However, it is worth reminding that Jadeja played a crucial knock with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He scored 10 runs on the final two balls of the season to clinch a record-equalling fifth IPL title for CSK in May.

On the flip side, Jadeja’s average with the bat has slightly improved as he now averages 39.4 than it was before the 2019 ODI World Cup. He averaged 31.9 before the 2019 showpiece and will look to continue the impressive stat.

India’s upcoming schedule

India will start their ODI World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday, October 8 in Chennai while they will face the same opposition in a three-match ODI series, starting on Friday, October 22. The Indian team will face a near-fully fit Australian side led by returning skipper Pat Cummins, while the likes of Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith will also be in the frame having not played in the recently concluded South Africa tour.

