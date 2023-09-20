In Pics: A brief history of all India vs Pakistan matches in ODI World Cups

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

World Cup 1992

It was the first ever meeting of India and Pakistan in an ODI World cup match and with it started the trend of India's dominance over neighbours which continues till date. Electing to bat first after winning the toss in Sydney, India posted a modest total of 216/7 in 49 overs with Sachin Tendulkar shining with an unbeaten 54. In reply, Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar and Javagal Srinath took two wickets each as Pakistan got all out for 173 in 48.1 overs. Sachin was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance of 54 not out and 1/37 in overs.

(Photograph: Reuters )

World cup 1996

It was Pakistan great Javed Miandad's last ODI but he couldn't get the farewell he'd have liked in his swansong as India won by 39 runs. After winning the toss in Bengaluru, India decided to bat first again. Thanks to Navjot Singh Sidhu's 93 and Ajay Jadeja's brilliant 25-ball 45, Azharuddin's men posted 287/8 in 50 overs. Pakistan were cruising along nicely with 113 run in 14.5 overs before Venkatesh Prasad bowled Aamer Sohail after being hit for a four on the previous delivery. Sohail, while taunting Prasad, had gestured his bat towards the direction of ball but Prasad came back the best way possible on the next ball and well, showed Sohail direction of the dressing room - quite literally. Pakistan innings couldn't get momentum from thereon as they could manage only 248/9 in 49 overs. (They were fined one over for slow over rate!)

(Photograph: Reuters )

World Cup 1999

For the third time in a row, India won the toss against Pakistan in an ODI World Cup game and elected to bat first and went on to win, this time by 47 runs. Rahul Dravid top scored for India with 61 while skipper Mohammad Azharuddin scored 59 as India posted a modest 227/6 in 50 overs in Manchester. Pakistan would have backed themselves to chase the target but Venkatesh Prasad once again ruined their plans. Prasad won Player of the Match for his 5/27 in 9.3 overs as Pakistan got all out for 180 in 45.3 overs, losing to their arch-rivals third straight time in the quadrennial event.

(Photograph: AFP )

World Cup 2003

For the first time Pakistan won the toss against India in an ODI World Cup and for the first time they lost by wickets instead of runs. Saeed Anwar scored a brilliant 101 in Centurion as Pakistan posted 273/7 in 50 overs. India started the chase brilliantly, reaching 53 in just above five overs, before Sehwag departed. Sachin, however, scored a magnificent 98 with Rahul Dravid (44) and Yuvraj Singh (50) adding unbeaten 99 runs for the fifth wicket as India won by six wickets. Sachin was awarded Player of the Match for his 98 off 75.

(Photograph: AFP )

World Cup 2011

Back to being the same: India won the toss, elected to bat first, beat Pakistan, this time by 29 runs. The game, being played in Mohali, for a place in the final, had high stakes and Sachin rose to the occasion. He scored 85, albeit scratchy, but who remembers as India posted 260/9 in 50 overs despite Wahab Riaz's five-for. While chasing, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular interval with each India bowler taking two wickets. Men in Green eventually got bundled out for 231 in 49.5 over and India went on to play the final to eventually win the World Cup. Sachin, as usual, won Player of the Match for his 85.

(Photograph: AFP )

World Cup 2015

The game was played in Adelaide, Australia - Virat Kohli's one of the most favorite grounds in the world and he sure did let it know. India won the toss and batted (no more a news) and posted 300/7 with Virat Kohli scoring a sublime 107 at number three. Either side of him, Shikhar Dhawan at #2 and Suresh Raina at #4, scored 73 and 74, respectively, effectively nullifying Sohail Khan's 5/55. For Pakistan, their skipper Misbah-ul-Haq scored a fighting 76 but got support from anyone else except Ahmed Shehzad's 47 at the top as Mohammad Shami ripped Pak batting with a four-for. Pak eventually got all out for 224 as India won by 76 runs - their sixth straight victory against the arch-rivals. Virat Kohli was adjudged Player for the Match for his sublime 107 off 126.

(Photograph: AFP )

World Cup 2019:

Pakistan won the toss in rainy Manchester and asked India to bat - well rest was same - India scored too many for Pakistan to chase and won by 89 runs. Batting first, India's top three hammered Pak bowlers with KL Rahul scoring 57, Rohit Sharma hitting a brilliant 140 and Virat Kohli 77 as Men in Blue posted 336/5 in 50 overs. Pak got the revised target of 302 in 40 overs due to rain but it was still too much. Fakhar Zaman scored 62 and Babar Azam managed 48 but it wasn't enough as Sarfaraz's men could score only 212/6 in 40 overs. Rohit was given Player of the Match for his 140 off 113 balls.

(Photograph: AFP )