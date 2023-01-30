'I'm not sure...': Djokovic on his injury return to tennis after Australian Open victory

Newly crowned champion of Australian Open Novak Djokovic is unsure about his immediate future, due to a hamstring injury. Djokovic played through pain despite the injury troubling him throughout the last two weeks of the Grand Slam.

“I’m not sure, I’m going to do some medical check-ups in the next few days. Then I’ll be able to talk about it a bit more and understand the situation," Djokovic told the reporters on Monday.

Djokovic, a 10-time winner at the Rod Laver Arena added that he was currently on track to appear at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, scheduled to start next month.

“As it stands today I am still signed in for the Dubai tournament, which is in a month’s time. I hope I’ll be able to come back to the courts in several weeks’ time. Let’s see, you know, I’ll speak to the medical team and then take it from there."

Djokovic's compatriot, Rafael Nadal announced earlier this month that he was also returning to the Dubai tournament. However, after the Spaniard suffered a hip injury during his second-round exit, it is highly unlikely that he will make an appearance in the tournament.

The Serbian came into the season opener Grand Slam of the year with a hamstring niggle which turned serious during his second round match. That was the only match where Djokovic dropped a set in the tournament.

Afterward, the 22-time Grand Slam winner showed tremendous grit and determination to soldier through the pain. Strapping his thighs heavily with bandages, Djokovic brushed aside his opponents and completed a thumping comeback victory.

Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic said Djokovic needed '77 therapies' a day to compete in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies)