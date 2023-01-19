Rafael Nadal sidelined from tennis action for six-eight weeks due to injury

A day after crashing out of the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal has informed that he will be out of action for six to eight weeks with a hip flexor muscle injury.

The 36-year-old took to Twitter to share the news and said, "Good afternoon. I have carried out medical tests after the defeat yesterday."

"The MRI shows a grade 2 lesion in the iliacus psoas of the left leg. Now it's sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."

Buenas tardes. He realizado pruebas médicas tras la derrota en el día de ayer. La resonancia magnética muestra una lesión grado 2 en el Psoas Iliaco de su pierna izquierda. Ahora toca reposo deportivo y fisioterapia anti inflamatoria. Tiempo normal de recuperación 6 a 8 semanas. pic.twitter.com/xwcKSyTzhp — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 19, 2023 ×

The recovery time means that Nadal might miss the ATP 1000 Indian Wells and Miami scheduled to take place in March. The failure to participate in those events will hurt Nadal's ranking.

However, if the 22-time Grand Slam winner does not face any other injury hurdle, he could be back in time for the clay-court season that begins in mid-April and leads into the French Open.

Australian Open heartbreak for Nadal

The Spanish world number two could not compete at his best during the second-round encounter with American challenger Mackenzie McDonald, primarily due to the injury.

Behind the eight-ball curve, Nadal took a medical time-out when trailing 6-4, 5-3 to patch himself up and give one final push.

The physios tried their best but the two-time champion at the Rod Laver Arena looked ginger and timid in his movement across the court.

In the end, the defending champion bowed out of the tournament, suffering a 4-6, 4-6, 5-7 straight sets defeat - his worst result in the last seven years at the majors.

After the match, Nadal said he did not want to retire from the match and it was better it ended like this.

"I didn't want to retire, to be defending champion here. Better like this at the end. I lost. Congratulate the opponent."

Though, a visibly distraught Nadal admitted he was admitted 'mentally destroyed' post his loss.

“I can’t complain about my life at all. So just in terms of sports and in terms of injuries and tough moments, I mean, that’s another one. Just can’t say that I am not destroyed mentally at this time, because I will be lying."

The Spaniard added that he felt 'super tired' after injuries had become a regular occurrence for him on the tour.

"At the end, you need to keep going, no? Sometimes it's frustrating. Sometimes it's difficult to accept. Sometimes you feel super tired about all this stuff in terms of injuries."

(With inputs from agencies)