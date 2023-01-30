Novak Djokovic in numbers: Grand Slam career of Oz Open champion who equalled Rafael Nadal's tally

Written By: Gautam Sodhi Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

With his incredible tenth Australian Open victory on Sunday, January 28th in Melbourne against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic broke several records including equaling Rafael Nadal tally's of 22 Grand Slam title wins. Here in this picture gallery, we will take a look at some of the numbers attained by the Serbian with his path-breaking win.

Djokovic leads 11-2 in head-to-head record against Tsitsipas

Heading into the final at the Rod Laver arena against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak was leading 10-2 in the head-to-head record, and with his straight set (6-3, 7-6, 7-6) win, he increased the tally to 11-2.

(Photograph: AFP )

Presenting a 10-time Australian Open champion - Novak Djokovic

There are many tennis players who have won a Grand Slam only once, and then there is Serbian Novak Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open itself ten times. Never been beaten in the Melbourne Park final before, Novak ensured he's maintaining his winning streak on Sunday in the finals, and well, he didn't disappoint.

(Photograph: AFP )

Emotional Novak meets mum after 2023 AO title win

Putting his hands on his favourite trophy once again meant a whole world to the 35-year-old, who went straight to greet his family and coaches sitting in the arena following his win on Sunday. Novak was seen shedding some tears of joy upon hugging his mother.

(Photograph: AFP )

Redemption for Novak following last year's ban

Novak Djokovics's win at this year's Australian Open had redemption all over it. Banned last year due to his vaccination status, the former nine-time champion returned to hard court Down Under this time with a motive to win and he delivered it, making a statement.

(Photograph: AFP )

Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic equalled Spaniard Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam title wins - a record in men's professional tennis, with his easy win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first major of the year. It's about time before anyone of them will surpass this number and claim more Slam wins in 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )