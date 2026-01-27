/IIS Dangal Championship goes national in 2026, opening doors to wrestlers across India

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has confirmed the return of the IIS Dangal Championship, with the 2026 edition scheduled for February 23, 2026, at the Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Multipurpose Hall, Giri Centre, CCS HAU, Hisar.

After a successful debut limited to Haryana last year, the championship will take a major leap forward by welcoming senior wrestlers from across India for the first time. Athletes will compete in freestyle, women’s wrestling, and Greco-Roman categories, marking the tournament’s transition into a national-level event.

The inaugural edition saw participation from more than 240 wrestlers, highlighting strong grassroots interest. With nationwide entries now permitted, IIS Dangal Championship 2026 is expected to draw a much larger and more competitive field, elevating the standard of domestic wrestling competition.

Manisha Malhotra, president of the Inspire Institute of Sport, emphasized that the championship was envisioned as a meaningful competitive platform rather than a routine tournament. She said that the overwhelming response to the first edition validated the need for such an initiative. Expanding the event nationally, she added, will allow wrestlers from different parts of the country to test themselves, gain valuable exposure, and develop through high-quality competition.

Siyanand, head coach at IIS Hisar, echoed similar sentiments, describing the event as a milestone for both local athletes and the wider wrestling community. He highlighted that young wrestlers in Haryana will now have access to elite competition at home, while visiting athletes will experience the competitive intensity and cultural depth of wrestling in the state.

Championship titles and weight categories

The tournament will award three flagship IIS titles in each discipline, recognising performance, strength, and consistency across weight divisions.

Senior Freestyle (FS)

57 kg – IIS Weight Title

74 kg – IIS Veer Title

Above 74 kg – IIS Yodha Title

Senior Greco-Roman (GR)

60 kg – IIS Weight Title

77 kg – IIS Veer Title

Above 77 kg – IIS Yodha Title

Senior Women’s Wrestling (WW)

53 kg – IIS Weight Title

62 kg – IIS Veer Title