/Spain will host 2030 FIFA World Cup final: Spanish Football Federation president

Spanish football federation president Rafael Louzan has strongly stated that Spain will host the final of the 2030 men’s FIFA World Cup. Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will co-host the tournament, while the opening matches will be played in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay to mark the 100th anniversary of the World Cup. The decision to place the final in Spain comes despite Morocco expressing interest in hosting it. Louzan highlighted Spain’s long experience in organising major football events and said the country is ready to lead the tournament successfully.

“Spain has proven its organisational capacity over many years. It will be the leader of the 2030 World Cup and the final of that World Cup will be held here,” Louzan was quoted as saying while speaking at an event organised by the Madrid Sports Press Association.

The 2030 World Cup will have opening matches in South America to honour the first World Cup held in 1930, which was staged and won by Uruguay. Argentina were runners-up, and Paraguay is home to Conmebol, the South American football body.

Morocco has also expressed its desire to stage the final. The country wants the showpiece match to be played in Casablanca at the Grand Stade Hassan II. The stadium is expected to be completed in 2028 and will have a capacity of around 115,000 people. Last year, Morocco’s Royal Football Federation president Faouzi Lekjaa had said he wanted the final to be played there, possibly in a match against Spain.

In Spain, two famous stadiums are seen as leading options to host the final. These are Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu and Barcelona’s Nou Camp. However, Louzan did not give any further details on which venue would be chosen.

FIFA has the final authority to decide where the World Cup final will be played. The global football governing body had earlier said it was too early to decide the venue for the final.

Louzan also added, “Morocco is really undergoing a transformation in every sense, with magnificent stadiums. We must recognise what has been done well. But in the Africa Cup of Nations, we have seen scenes that damage the image of world football.”