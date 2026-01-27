/Ex-FIFA president warns fans against traveling to US for 2026 World Cup. Here's why

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has advised soccer fans to avoid travelling to the United States for this year’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing concerns over safety and political issues. Blatter pointed to what he called ‘international aggression’ and strict immigration policies in the US, which he believes could put fans at risk. Blatter shared his views on social media platform X, backing the comments of Mark Pieth, a Swiss law professor and anti-corruption expert who oversaw FIFA reforms from 2013 to 2016.

Pieth told Swiss outlet Der Bund that fans should watch the tournament on TV instead, warning that visitors who don’t comply with US authorities could be deported immediately. The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19. While matches up to the Round of 16 will take place across all three countries, the knockout stages and finals will be held exclusively in the US

Blatter’s warning comes amid rising tensions over US immigration policies and political controversies, including concerns raised by German soccer federation officials about potential boycotts. Blatter also criticised US domestic issues, such as immigration enforcement and political unrest, which he said make the country ‘increasingly authoritarian.’ These concerns follow incidents in US cities, like Minneapolis, where aggressive immigration enforcement has drawn criticism.

In response, the US State Department announced the FIFA Priority Appointment Schedule System (FIFA PASS), aimed at easing visa access for World Cup attendees. The program allows qualified fans to secure fast-tracked appointments and ensures they meet US travel requirements. President Donald Trump emphasised efforts to make the World Cup ‘an unprecedented success’ and said millions of fans from around the world are expected to attend.