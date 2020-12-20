'If Ishant Sharma is fit, send him now', says Sunil Gavaskar after injured Shami ruled out of Test series

India suffered a mammoth collapse on Day 3 and the last batsman to fall was Mohammad Shami as the player was struck by Cummins on the forearm and was forced to retire hurt.

As per some reports, Shami suffered a fractured arm. According to news agency ANI, Shami has been ruled out of the Test series, though an official confirmation on the same from BCCI is still awaited.

India's former skipper Sunil Gavaskar said that Shami's absence will be a big blow for Team India. “It (Shami injury) is a big problem. he has the knack of taking wickets, he can shock the opposition with his bouncers and yorkers. If he is not playing, then it’s going to be trouble for India,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

Gavaskar went as far as to suggest that India should immediately bring in Ishant Sharma if he is fit. “If Ishant Sharma is fit, I am suggesting to send him to Australia now. If he is capable of bowling 20 overs in a day, the management should send him to Australia on tomorrow’s flight so that he can be ready for the Sydney Test,” he said.

“I am saying India should look at taking a chance because there is no proper back-up now. Navdeep Saini has the potential to pick wickets but the way he bowled in the warm-up matches, it doesn’t look like he will be able to trouble the Australia batsmen,” he further added.

India will take on Australia for the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.