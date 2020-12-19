'Nothing wrong with the Indian effort today': Sunil Gavaskar comforts Virat and Co.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar comforted Team India after a disappointing display during the second innings of the day-night Test match against Australia where Virat and Co. registered a record low total.

The Men in Blue were bundled out on 36 runs during the second innings despite ending Day 2 with a 62-run lead.

India's previous lowest score in Test cricket came back in 1974 when they were bowled out for 42 runs against England at Lord's. Sunil Gavaskar was a part of the match and said that he knows what it feels like to be saddled with a dubious distinction.

"Taking nothing away from the Australian bowling, they were absolutely superb today, there was nothing wrong with the Indian effort today," Gavaskar, the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in test cricket, told Channel 7.

"In the same way as in 1974, overcast conditions at Lord's with the ball swinging around, none of us got out playing bad shots, we were all trapped lbw or caught behind," recalled the former opener.

"When you face bowling of that quality, with that line and length, it's very difficult to score runs and that's what happened to the Indians today."

"I have to say, but for that classy five I got, they would never have reached 42," Gavaskar quipped.

Australia cruised to victory in the first Test after beating India by 8 wickets.