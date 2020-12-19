Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Aussie pacers demolish India for their lowest total in Test cricket

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 19, 2020, 12.55 PM(IST)

Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Aussie pacers demolish India for lowest total in Test cricket Photograph:( AFP )

Their capitulation left Australia needing 90 to win, with Joe Burns and Matthew Wade knocking off 15 of them before the dinner break.

Australia's world-class bowling attack folded India for their lowest ever Test score on Saturday. Hazlewood's fiver and Cummins' four wickets restricted India for 36 runs in a batting collapse.

India began their day 3 of the first Test match looking to extend their 62-run lead and build a competitive total for the hosts. 

India's previous lowest score in Test cricket came back in 1974 when they were bowled out for 42 runs against England at Lord's. 

India's 36 is the lowest total in the current century for any team. 

Lowest totals in Test cricket

  • 26 NZ v Eng Auckland 1955
  • 30 SA v Eng Port Elizabeth 1896
  • 30 SA v Eng Edgbaston 1924
  • 35 SA v Eng Cape Town 1899
  • 36 Aus v Eng Edgbaston 1902
  • 36 SA v Aus Melbourne 1932
  • 36 Ind v Aus Adelaide 2020 *
  • 38 Ire v Eng Lord's 2019 

It is also the second time when no batsman reached double figures in an innings. 

No batsman reaching double figures in an innings

  • SA v Eng Edgbaston 1924: 30 all out; Highest 7 by Herbie Taylor (extras 11)
  • Ind v Aus Adelaide 2020: 36 all out; Highest 9 by Mayank Agarwal

After dinner, the hosts are cruising to victory with an unbeaten 54-run opening partnership between Joe Burns and Matthew Wade.

