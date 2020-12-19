Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Aussie pacers demolish India for their lowest total in Test cricket

Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Aussie pacers demolish India for lowest total in Test cricket Photograph:( AFP )
Their capitulation left Australia needing 90 to win, with Joe Burns and Matthew Wade knocking off 15 of them before the dinner break.
Australia's world-class bowling attack folded India for their lowest ever Test score on Saturday. Hazlewood's fiver and Cummins' four wickets restricted India for 36 runs in a batting collapse.
Also read: 'Christmas mood': Sunil Gavaskar takes dig at Team India's poor fielding effort
India began their day 3 of the first Test match looking to extend their 62-run lead and build a competitive total for the hosts.
India's previous lowest score in Test cricket came back in 1974 when they were bowled out for 42 runs against England at Lord's.
India's 36 is the lowest total in the current century for any team.
Lowest totals in Test cricket
It is also the second time when no batsman reached double figures in an innings.
No batsman reaching double figures in an innings
After dinner, the hosts are cruising to victory with an unbeaten 54-run opening partnership between Joe Burns and Matthew Wade.