'Christmas mood': Sunil Gavaskar takes dig at Team India's poor fielding effort

Former cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar took a funny dig at India's poor fielding effort against Australia on Day 2 of Adelaide Test saying that the Men in Blue were in Christmas mood.

The hosts have been great on-field and caught everything that came there, however, Indian players dropped some vital catches that could have restricted Australia to a much lower score.

Marnus Labuschagne got two lifelines today as he was dropped once by Jasprit Bumrah and then by Prithvi Shaw.

"All I can think of is the Indians are in a Christmas mood. Giving their Christmas gifts a week early," Sunil Gavaskar was heard saying soon after Prithvi Shaw dropped Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne scored a gritty 47 off 119 deliveries to help Australia post 191 runs on board in the first innings. Along with Labuschagne, skipper Tim Paine looked solid with the willow as he scored an unbeaten 73.

India started with Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal in the second innings but lost the former after Pat Cummins bowled the youngster for four. India sent Jasprit Bumrah at number 3 as a night watchman. Both Bumrah and Agarwal saw off the last few overs of the day as India ended at 9/1 with a lead of 62 runs.