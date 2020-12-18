Netizens troll Prithvi Shaw for poor performance with bat and dropping a vital catch

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 18, 2020, 05.05 PM(IST)

File photo of Prithvi Shaw. Photograph:( AFP )

Twitter was flooded with memes as Shaw was brutally trolled for the second day in a row for different reasons.

 

Prithvi Shaw has been out of form and his selection left fans scratching their heads over the calls, however, their fears came to reality as Shaw was clean bowled for a duck. However, it did not just end there, Shaw made some serious blunders while fielding too. 

Also read: Watch: Virat Kohli takes screamer to help Ravichandran Ashwin dismiss Cameron Green

Shaw dropped Marnus Labuschagne who was batting on just 21 runs. India were on top as Bumrah sent openers back early putting pressure on Australia. Labuschagne was put down before Shaw's blunder, but this time Bumrah dropped him. 

The Aussie went on to score 47 runs for the hosts and was eventually out after being trapped leg before by Umesh Yadav. 

Twitter was flooded with memes as Shaw was brutally trolled for the second day in a row for different reasons.

In the second innings, Shaw was out in similar fashion after scoring four runs. India ended the second day with a lead of 62 runs over Australia. 
 

