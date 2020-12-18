Watch: Virat Kohli takes screamer to help Ravichandran Ashwin dismiss Cameron Green

India found themselves on top of Australia in the first innings of the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval after Ravichandran Ashwin destroyed the Aussie top-order on Day 2 of the match. Ashwin got the big wickets of Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Travis Head to pile misery on the hosts after India posted 244 runs on the board. However, it was Virat Kohli who stole the show with a stunning catch to give Ashwin the wicket of debutant Green.

The incident happened in the 41st over of the Aussie innings when Ashwin bowled a length delivery to Green to which the Aussie youngster wanted to execute a pull shot over the mid-wicket fielder.

However, Green miscued his stroke as the ball travelled to the right side of the mid-wicket fielder – Kohli. The Indian skipper, reacting quickly to the stroke, dived to pull off a stunning catch as Green’s innings was cut short after scoring 11 runs off 24 balls.

Kohli dived full stretch to grab the catch with both his hands and upon completing the screamer, the Indian skipper raised his arms as his teammates ran towards him in joy.

WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli's stunning catch to dismiss Cameron Green

Cameron Green's debut innings was stopped short by an absolute classic from Virat Kohli - and the Indian captain enjoyed it a lot! #OhWhatAFeeling@toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/krXXaZI1at — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2020 ×

Green’s dismissal put Australia in trouble as they were down to 79-5. However, since then captain Tim Paine and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a good partnership to take them to 111 runs. Umesh Yadav struck the hammer blow by dismissing Labuschagne for 47.

Meanwhile, India would be looking to get a good lead going into the second innings and will look to wrap up the Australian lower-order as quickly as possible. Notably, Australia haven’t lost a single day-night Test match and India would be looking to break the deadlock in Adelaide.

