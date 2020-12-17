Adelaide Test: Virat Kohli misses 28th Test century as India end Day 1 at 233/6

The Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval was a mix-bag for both the teams. While India looked solid and on course for a good total before Virat Kohli suffered a run-out which ultimately led to a middle-order collapse, Australia, on the other hand, toiled hard the entire day before bouncing back strong in the final session of the day, with the second new ball under lights.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision to go with out of form opener Prithvi Shaw backfired as he was sent packing by Mitchell Starc in the second delivery of the first over for a duck.

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara bravely tackled the threat of the new pink-ball and showed grit and determination to stitch a decent partnership of 32 runs to steady the ship. However, a Pat Cummins jaffa found the gap between Agarwal’s bat and pad to send him packing for 17.

Kohli took over the charge and played a cautious and patience knock – in a phase where Australian pace troika of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were bowling quick and in testing lengths. Both Pujara and Kohli toiled hard to play the Aussie pace attack and dealt with a dangerous-looking Nathan Lyon to stitch a 68-run stand before the veteran spinner got the better of Pujara, who was dismissed for 43.

Ajinkya Rahane looked solid and he along with his skipper played some delightful strokes to build another 88-run stand. At a time, when India were dominating the proceedings, Kohli suffered run-out after a terrible mix-up with Rahane. The Indian vice-captain too followed Kohli back to the hut soon before Hazlewood trapped Hanuma Vihari plumb for 16.

Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin saw off the new ball and played their hands to help India end Day 1 at 233-6. India would be hoping for a good batting display on Day 2 and post a first innings total of around 300.

Starc ended the day with 2 wickets to his name whereas Hazlewood, Cummins and Lyon picked up a wicket each.

