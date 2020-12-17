Adelaide Test: Cheteshwar Pujara scripts unique record against Australia in Test cricket

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday scripted a unique record against Australia in Test cricket, surpassing the likes of Joe Root, Alastair Cook and Virat Kohli, during the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Pujara, who was Man of the Series, the last time India visited Australia in 2018-19 continued his rich run of form in the longest format of the game as he blunted the new pink-ball against Australia by facing 160 deliveries in his 43-run knock on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test.

By facing 160 deliveries, Pujara registered his name in the record books as he became the player to have faced most deliveries in Test cricket against Australia in the past decade.

ALSO READ: Mohammad Amir takes indefinite break from international cricket, says 'being mentally tortured' by Pakistan management

Pujara now has faced as many as 3609 deliveries in 28 innings, surpassing Root (3607 balls in 46 innings), Cook (3274 balls in 40 innings) and Virat Kohli (3115* deliveries in 35 innings) – making him the batsman to have faced most balls in Test cricket versus Australia in the past decade.

Most balls faced in Test cricket vs Australia in the past decade:

CHETESHWAR PUJARA 3609 (28 inns)

Joe Root 3607 (46 inns)

Alastair Cook 3274 (40 inns)

Virat Kohli 3115 (35 inns)

ALSO READ: Warne vs Tendulkar, 'Monkeygate': 5 classic Australia vs India encounters

Pujara in the 2018-19 series tormented the Australian bowling attack as he scored a whopping 521 runs in four innings at an average of 74.43. The Indian batsman scored three centuries on the tour, facing 1258 deliveries in 30 hours of batting.

However, Pujara was sent packing by Nathan Lyon on Day 1 of Adelaide Test for 46 as the Aussie spinner got the better of Pujara again. Lyon has now dismissed Pujara 10 times, the most for any bowler against him in Test cricket.

