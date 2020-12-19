'The selectors have failed': Tom Moody feels this batsman should have played instead of Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has been out of form and his selection for the first Test match against Australia left fans scratching their heads over the calls, however, their fears came to reality as Shaw was clean bowled for a duck. However, it did not just end there, Shaw made some serious blunders while fielding too.

In the second innings, Shaw was out in similar fashion after scoring four runs. India ended the second day with a lead of 62 runs over Australia.

However, Tom Moody feels that in-form Shubman Gill should have been the man to open for India along with Mayank Agarwal.

“Prithvi Shaw is not the one that has failed here, the selectors have failed. He shouldn’t have gotten picked to begin with knowing that he’s coming into this Test series out of form and also with the technical flaws that have been exposed over a dozen balls. So to me he was set up to fail in a way,” Moody told ESPNCricinfo.

“For me, Shubman Gill should have been the person to play to begin with. His technique is a lot more water tight and he’s shown that he’s got a wonderful temperament. I’m not saying that Prithvi Shaw is not going to make a good Test cricketer. He’s got a huge future in front of him. But at the moment it’s not so much his fault. I think the decision to play him was wrong.”

Shaw made some serious blunders in fielding too. Shaw dropped Marnus Labuschagne who was batting on just 21 runs. India were on top as Bumrah sent openers back early putting pressure on Australia.

The Aussie went on to score 47 runs for the hosts and was eventually out after being trapped leg before by Umesh Yadav.

“I don’t think the selectors have any other choice but to back him for Melbourne regardless of whether you think it’s going to be more of a tame wicket or whatever the case may be. But you cannot go and pick someone with conviction and suddenly on the back of two knocks, do a backflip and then withdraw him, given what the circumstances heading into the third and fourth Tests, by then Rohit Sharma is likely to return.” he said.