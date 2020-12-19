'We will accept you': Brett Lee invites Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to have their baby in Australia

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee welcomed Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actor-wife Anushka Sharma to have their baby in Australia.

“If you would like to, Mr Kohli, you are welcome to have your child in Australia. Because we will accept you. If you have a little girl, fantastic! If you have a little boy, fantastic!” he said in an interview with Mid-Day.

Virat will return to Mumbai after leading the team in the first Test match between India and Australia.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together.

In an announcement posted on Twitter, Anushka shared an adorable picture of herself with husband Virat and captioned it: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” as she flaunted her baby bump.

Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in Italy in December 2017.

Anushka was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post that, several projects of hers as a producer has rolled out -- Paatal Lok, Bulbbul.