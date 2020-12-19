'36/9': Netizens troll Team India after mammoth collapse against Australian pacers Photograph:( AFP )
No Indian batsmen, including Virat Kohli, could score double figures for their team as India could put just 36 runs on board.
Indian batsmen could not withstand the Australian onslaught with the ball and scored their lowest Test score at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
The internet went into a frenzy looking at the mega collapse of Team India.
India began their day 3 of the first Test match looking to extend their 62-run lead and build a competitive total for the hosts.
India's previous lowest score in Test cricket came back in 1974 when they were bowled out for 42 runs against England at Lord's.
Their capitulation left Australia needing 90 to win, with Joe Burns and Matthew Wade knocking off 15 of them before the dinner break.
After dinner, the hosts are cruised to victory as they beat India by 8 wickets in the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval.