'36/9': Netizens troll Team India after mammoth collapse against Australian pacers

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 19, 2020, 01.08 PM(IST)

'36/9': Netizens troll Team India after mammoth collapse against Australian pacers Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

No Indian batsmen, including Virat Kohli, could score double figures for their team as India could put just 36 runs on board. 

Indian batsmen could not withstand the Australian onslaught with the ball and scored their lowest Test score at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. 

Also read: Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Aussie pacers demolish India for their lowest total in Test cricket

No Indian batsmen, including Virat Kohli, could score double figures for their team as India could put just 36 runs on board. 

The internet went into a frenzy looking at the mega collapse of Team India. 

×
×
×
×
×
×
×

India began their day 3 of the first Test match looking to extend their 62-run lead and build a competitive total for the hosts. 

India's previous lowest score in Test cricket came back in 1974 when they were bowled out for 42 runs against England at Lord's. 

Their capitulation left Australia needing 90 to win, with Joe Burns and Matthew Wade knocking off 15 of them before the dinner break.

After dinner, the hosts are cruised to victory as they beat India by 8 wickets in the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Dec 19, 2020 | 1st Test - Day Match Ended
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21
AUS
191
(72.1 ov)
93/2
(21.0 ov)
 VS
IND
244
(93.1 ov)
36
(21.2 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Dec 18, 2020 | 1st T20I
Pakistan in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2020/21
NZ
(18.5 ov) 156/5
VS
PAK
153/9 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Dec 11, 2020 | 2nd Test
West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020
NZ
(114.0 ov) 460
VS
WI
131 fol (56.4 ov)
317 (79.1 ov)
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App