If I was Babar, I would...' - Akram unimpressed with PAK's dressing room videos being released online

After Pakistan's win over Bangladesh in their last league stage encounter in the T20 World Cup, the Babar Azam-led Men in Green entered the semi-finals of the mega event in Australia. Having a topsy-turvy ride, the 2009 winners finally made it to the knockouts and will now face 2021 runners-up New Zealand in the first semi-final, on Wednesday (November 09) at the SCG, Sydney.

Post the five-wicket win over Bangladesh, Pakistan Cricket's official handle shared few dressing room videos for fans. While the videos have become an instant hit on the social media platform, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram isn't impressed and has asked for such team talks to not be shared online.

"If I was Babar, I would get hold of that guy who is making a video. Sometimes, certain things are personal. I am all for social media, players interacting with their fans and everything. But I have not seen any other team do it in this World Cup? So yeah, the urge to get extra numbers (followers, likes), cut it down. This is too much," Akram said on A-Sports.

"There are recordings taking place all the time. Imagine if I am sitting and not knowing that someone is recording - a message that I want to give my team. Just tell him, 'Guys, relax for two days. Do it some other place but not dressing room," he further pointed out.

On the other hand, Akram's former teammate and bowling great Waqar Younis also joined in and mentioned, "I 100 percent agree with you. Whatever happens inside the dressing room, should stay there. This is a problem not just now but earlier as well when a lot of information was leaked to the media - people used to scream, argue, fight. And now you yourself are recording and showing it to the world."

On Monday (November 07), the Pakistan cricket team reached Sydney for their upcoming semi-final encounter versus the Kiwis, who topped Group 1. They will feel confident facing the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps after being on a three-match winning streak and having defeated their upcoming opposition during the 2021 T20 WC edition, in the UAE.