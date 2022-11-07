He hasn't given me confidence: Kapil Dev names star Indian player who hasn't impressed him so far in T20 WC

Rohit Sharma-led India stormed into the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals with a big win over Zimbabwe in their last league stage encounter. While India had already qualified for the semis prior to taking the field versus the African nation, following South Africa's shocking exit, they still had to beat Craig Ervine & Co. and the one-time winners managed to do that in style. Batting first, India rode on Suryakumar Yadav's 25-ball 61 not out and KL Rahul's 51 to post a daunting 186 for 5. In reply, India dismissed the opposition for a modest 115 in 17.2 overs to win by 71 runs.

While R Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, returning with 3 for 23, former Indian captain Kapil Dev remains unimpressed with the wily off-spinner's overall numbers in the ongoing T20 WC in Australia. Ahead of India's semi-final encounter versus England, he told ABP News, "Until now, Ashwin hasn't given me confidence. He picked up wickets today but it didn't look as if he got them. In fact, batsmen iss tarah out huye ki unhe khud bhi 1-2 wickets lete huye sharam aa rahi thi (Some of the batsmen got out in a way that Ashwin himself couldn't believe it). He was hiding his face. Picking up wickets obviously gives you that confidence but the Ashwin we know, we haven't seen him show the same rhythm."

"It depends on the team management. If they have the confidence in Ashwin, it's good. He has played the entire tournament so he can adjust if need be. But if you want to surprise the opposition, they can always turn to the wrist-spinner (Chahal). Whoever wins the confidence of the management and captain, will play," Kapil concluded.

Ashwin has so far claimed six wickets in five games in the Super 12 round of the T20 WC Down Under. While he was expensive versus South Africa, he did create a chance before Virat Kohli dropped a sitter off his bowling, to give a lifeline to Aiden Markam. He has bowled decently in conditions not akin for spinners. Nonetheless, Indian fans will hope for him to play a bigger role in the knockouts and take India to their second T20 WC title.