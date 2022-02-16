'Icon of the Indian music industry': Kohli, Sachin & others pay tribute as Bappi Lahiri passes away aged 69

One of the icons of the Indian music industry, Bappi Lahiri passed away aged 69 on Wednesday (February 16). The singer and music composer breathed his last in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners for the music great who gave the Indian film industry some of its most popular songs in the 80s and the 90s.

Lahiri was admitted to the hospital after suffering from a chest infection and multiple other health issues. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for almost a month before being discharged on Monday. However, his health deteriorated once again and his family called for a doctor at home.

He was subsequently admitted to the CritiCare Hospital once again. He passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) on Tuesday night. The singer and music composer had contracted COVID-19 last year but had recovered from the infection.

Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to pour in tributes for Lahiri. "A icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP," wrote former India skipper Virat Kohli.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar praised Lahiri's talent and his musical range and said he will always miss his presence. “I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially “yaad aa raha hai” - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing. आप हमेशा हमें याद रहोगे बप्पी दा!”, tweeted the Master Blaster.

I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially “yaad aa raha hai” - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also consoled the demise of Lahiri and said the singer will be always remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which were loved by people of all ages.

“Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji. He will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa,” said Yuvraj in a tweet.

Lahiri was one of the veterans of the Indian music industry, who gave his voice to some of the super hits in the 80s and the 90s. In their final statement, the Citicare Hospital informed that the singer has been suffering from OSA for the past year.

"He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions,” read the official statement from the hospital.