ICC U-19 World Cup: Post-match brawl broke out between Indian and Bangladeshi players

After the ICC World Cup final clash between the under-19 teams of India and Bangladesh, a brawl erupted on the field during the post-match celebrations.

Bangladeshi team were overjoyed by the victory as this was their maiden ICC trophy across all age groups. They ran towards the team after Rakibul Hassan hit winning runs. However, things turned ugly when a Bangladeshi player passed a provocative comment, which the Indian players did not take lightly.

After that comment, players were seen pushing each other. Umpires had to interfere before things could escalate. Former South African JP Duminy managed to capture this in the video he tweeted.

Amazing scenes here in Potchefstroom as Bangladesh pull off a miraculous victory and are the u/19 world champions.. well fought india.. standard of cricket today and throughout this tournament has been world class.. congrats Bangladesh

According to a cricket website, Indian U-19 skipper, Priyam Garg said: "We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay,".

Bangladeshi skipper Akbar Ali, who played a match-winning knock of 43 runs said: "What happened, it should not [have] happened. I don't know what exactly happened. I didn't ask what was going on. But, you know, in the final, emotion can come out, and sometimes the boys were getting pumped, and emotions were coming through."

He also apologised for the turn of events that took place after the match ended.

He said: "As a youngster, it shouldn't happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. Cricket is known for being a gentleman's game. So I'll say, I'll be sorry for my team,".

Bangladesh Under-19 team lifts the ICC U-19 World Cup after beating Indian team by 3 wickets.