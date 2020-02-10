It's like a dream come true, Bangladesh U-19 captain Akbar Ali after winning World Cup

WION Web Team Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa Feb 10, 2020, 07.54 AM(IST)

Bangladesh U-19 team players with the World Cup (Twitter/ @cricketworldcup) Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Yashaswi Jaiswal became the second Indian batsman (first was Shikhar Dhawan) to score 400+ runs in the tournament, he was declared the Player of the tournament. 

 

Bangladesh Under-19 team lifts the ICC U-19 World Cup after beating Indian team by 3 wickets. 

The Bangla Tigers have been declared the World Champions for the first time in the history of cricket. Their commitment towards the tournament was evident as the team arrived a month before the tournament began. They began training for the cup before any team's arrival. 

India has won the U-19 World cup four times (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018). 

The final face-off between the 'underdogs' Bangladesh and 'mighty' India was scheduled on Sunday. India was off to a great start, they were at 103/1. But post-Tilak Verma's dismissal, Indian middle-order fell consistently until they were all out on 177 in 47.2 overs. 

Indian opener Yashaswi Jaiswal scored the most for the team. 

In reply, Bangladesh had a slumpy start, they were down with a loss of six wickets at 106. Until their skipper, Akbar Ali's 43 (not out) got the team back on track. A brief rain break meant a revised target of 170 from 46 overs, with Rakibul Hasan scoring the winning run to secure a three-wicket victory. Bangladesh chased the total in just 42.1 overs.  

Bangladesh's captain was the adjudged the Man of the Match after his brave performance for his team, he said: "When I entered, we needed a partnership. I told my partner that and we shouldn't lose a wicket. The planning was simple. We knew that India won't let it easy, they are a challenging side. We knew it would be a difficult chase. I am a person who wants to keep things simple. In the first half, I didn't get much chance. So was waiting for my chance."

Bangla skipper was emotional while lifting the cup he said: "It's like a dream coming true. It's all about the hard work that we put in the last 2 years. I can't thank the coaching staff enough for the support both on and off the field. It's purely hard work,".

India 177 all out in 47.2 overs (Y. Jaiswal 88, T. Varma 38, D. Jurel 22; A. Das 3-40, T. Sakib 2-28, S. Islam 2-31)

Bangladesh 170-7 in 42.1 overs (P. Emon 47, A. Ali 43 not out; R. Bishnoi 4-30, S. Mishra 2-25)