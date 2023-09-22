ICC announces BUMPER prize money for ODI World Cup; winners to get THIS amount

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a bumper prize money for the upcoming men’s ODI World Cup in India on Friday, September 22. The ICC ODI World Cup is set to get underway in less than two weeks in India as teams across the globe have started to gather in the sub-continent. Two teams playing in the final will share a prize money of $6 million with the winner bagging $4 million. There will be prize money for all the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

What is the prize money?

The ICC will distribute prize money from a total pool of $10 million with the winner of each match in the league stage getting $40, 000 each. Teams failing to make the semifinal stage will get a prize money of $100, 000 each. In a unique decision, ICC has asserted it will distribute equal prize money for both men’s and women’s events in the future. A total of 10 teams will participate in the marquee tournament with a round-robin format for the league stage on offer.

India qualified for the ODI World Cup as the hosts while the likes of New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa progressed through the Super League stage. On the flip side, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka needed qualifiers to get into the World Cup league phase. Interestingly, there is no place for two-time champions West Indies with Zimbabwe also missing out. Both failed to qualify for the World Cup through the playoffs.

A total of $1.8 million will be distributed for winning the 45 matches in the league phase while $600, 000 will go to the six teams getting eliminated in the league stage. The losing semifinalists will get $800, 000 each, comprising of a combined $1.6 million. Runners-up will receive $2 million with pocketing $4 million.

The tournament will start on Thursday, October 5 as defending champions England take on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 edition’s final. The semifinals of the World Cup will take place in Mumbai and Kolkata, subject to temporary changes. If India reach the World Cup semifinal and don’t face Pakistan, the match will take place in Mumbai while if India and Pakistan go head-to-head in the semifinal, then the match will take place in Kolkata.

The final of the ODI World Cup will take place in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19.

