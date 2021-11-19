'I would have been a billionaire': Harbhjan Singh on Deepak Chahar getting awarded for stare down

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has reacted hilariously to Team India pacer Deepak Chahar getting an award for his stare down at New Zealand opener Martin Guptill during the first T20I between the two sides in Jaipur on Thursday. Chahar was awarded the 'Moment of the Match' award in the first T20I after he was involved in a staredown with Guptill during New Zealand's innings.

Harbhajan took to Twitter to react to the incident and hilariously pointed out that he would have been a billionaire had such an award existed during his playing days. Harbhajan's tweet tickled the funny bones of cricket fans on Twitter, who were left wondering how Chahar got an award of Rs 1 lakh just for an intense stare at Guptill.

“Knha tha yeh award pehle..Mai billionaire ho jaata. What a award (Where was this award before, I would have been a billionaire. What an award)," Harbhajan wrote in a tweet.

India got off to a winning start in the three-match T20I series as they won the opening encounter by five wickets after successfully chasing down the target of 165 runs with two balls to spare. Batting first, New Zealand rode on Martin Guptill's 70 and Mark Chapman's 63 to post 164 runs on the board in 20 overs.

Also Read: Martin Guptill on cusp of breaking Virat Kohli's elusive record as India take on New Zealand in 2nd T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and R Ashwin were the pick of the bowlers for India as the duo picked up two wickets apiece. Chahar didn't have a great outing with the ball as he went on to concede 42 runs off his four overs while picking up a solitary wicket.

In reply, Suryakumar Yadav's 40-ball 62 and skipper Rohit Sharma's 48 off 36 balls saw India chase down the target comfortably at the end. India will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the second T20I on Friday to seal the three-match series with an unassailable lead of 2-0.