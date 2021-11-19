Martin Guptill on cusp of breaking Virat Kohli's elusive record as India take on New Zealand in 2nd T20I

India will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series. The second T20I will be played in former India captain MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi on Friday (November 19). Kiwi batter Martin Guptill will be aiming to break Virat Kohli's elusive record when the two teams lock horns in the penultimate encounter.

Kohli, who is not part of the ongoing T20I series between the two sides, might see his record of most runs in T20Is get broken by Guptill on Friday. Guptill is currently the second-highest run-getter in T20Is and is just 11 runs short of breaking Kohli's record to become the highest run-getter in the shortest format.

While Kohli had 3227 runs in 95 T20Is, Guptill is following him closely with 3217 runs in 110 matches and will be looking to go past the Indian ODI and Test skipper in Ranchi on Friday. Kohli has 29 fifties to his name in T20Is while Guptill has 19 fifties and two hundreds under his belt.

India's current T20I skipper Rohit Sharma is at the third spot on the list of top run-getters in T20Is with 3086 runs in 117 matches. Rohit also has a chance of surpassing Kohli if he can fire all cylinders in the remaining two matches for India in the ongoing series against the Kiwis.

In the opener, skipper Rohit looked in fine form as he scored 48 off 36 balls laced with five fours and two sixes to help India win the game by five wickets. Suryakumar Yadav was the star performer with the bat for the hosts as he came out to bat at no.3 and slammed a brilliant 62 off 40 deliveries with the help of three sixes and six fours.

Also Read: Cricket and racism: England player apologises to India's Cheteshwar Pujara for calling him 'Steve'

India chased down the target of 166 runs with two balls to spare and got off to a winning start in the series. The hosts will be looking to make it two wins in a row when they go up against the Black Caps in Ranchi on Friday. A win on Friday will see India take an unassailable 2-0 lead and seal the three-match series.