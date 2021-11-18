Cricket and racism: England player apologises to India's Cheteshwar Pujara for calling him 'Steve'

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq made serious allegations of "institutional racism" and bullying at the English club, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world. The cricketer believed that his revelations will probably open the floodgates for other victims.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) promised to investigate the claims after Rafiq opened up about discrimination within the English game in a compelling testimony. He even told the British lawmakers on Tuesday (November 16) that he had lost his career to racism.

In the latest fallout, Somerset seamer Jack Brooks, who dubbed Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara 'Steve' while they played for Yorkshire has apologised to the Indian star.

Rafiq gave examples of some former teammates who had used racial slurs towards him, also talked about how fast bowler Jack Brooks had named Pujara 'Steve' because he struggled to pronounce the India star's forename.

ALSO READ | Yorkshire racism row: Ex-England cricketer categorically denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name

Brooks in a statement issued on Thursday (November 18) said, "With reference to my naming in Azeem Rafiq's statement to MPs this week, the use of the name 'Steve' related to some people having difficult names to pronounce."

"When this has occurred in the past in a dressing room environment, it has been commonplace to give nicknames, regardless of creed or race."

"I admit to having used it in this context and now accept that it was disrespectful and wrong to do so. I have reached out and apologised to Cheteshwar for any offence that I have caused him or his family. At the time I didn't recognise this as racist behaviour, but I can now see that it was not acceptable," he added.

ALSO READ | David Lloyd apologises for comments on Asian players after Azeem Rafiq testimony

Brooks also apologised for using the word "n***o" in a conversation on Twitter in 2012 with England bowler Tymal Mills and Stewart Laudat, with whom he played minor counties cricket for Oxfordshire.

"I acknowledge that the language used in two tweets I made in 2012 was unacceptable and I deeply regret using it," said Brooks.

"It is my understanding that neither individual was offended at the time, but I accept that language is important and that a word I used may have caused offence to others," Brooks added.

Watch this old video, When Pujara had talked about the same:

Cheteshwar Pujara on being called 'Steve' by Yorkshire s teammates, as revealed by Azeem Rafiq.#Racism #Yorkshirecricket pic.twitter.com/jTvsnsdRiJ — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) November 17, 2021 ×

Somerset cricket club's statement: