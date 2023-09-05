I won't answer those questions: Rohit snaps at a reporter during press conference after India name CWC squad

On Tuesday (September 05), India announced a strong 15-man squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition. After the squad was announced, Indian captain Rohit Sharma snapped at a reporter during the press conference, in the presence of BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Rohit was asked about the public perception when India play in the world tournaments. To this, Hitman lost his cool and gave a fitting response.

The 36-year-old Rohit stated, "I have said this so many times. We don't care what happens on the outside. All the players in our team are professional. Don't ask me such questions. I won't ask such questions. It doesn't make sense to talk about such things. Our focus is something else and we do not care about these things."

On the 15-man squad for the ODI World Cup, Rohit pointed out, "There are no surprises and you can get only 15 in. Some of the guys will be disappointed. I have gone through it and I know how it feels. We have good all-round options and this is the best 15 we could get."

Talking about India's squad, they have reliable batters in the form of specialists such as Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer along with wicketkeeper-batsmen KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. Among the all-rounders, Hardik Pandya -- also the vice-captain -- Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur made the cut whereas Kuldeep Yadav is the specialist spinner. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are the pace trio.

The two-time winners Men in Blue will kick off their campaign in the home ODI World Cup, starting on October 05, versus Australia on October 08 in Chennai. At present, they are gearing up for the Super Four round in the Asia Cup 2023 edition. They will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 10 (Sunday).

India's ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj