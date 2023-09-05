I know how it feels: Rohit Sharma sympathises with dropped players after India name 15-man squad for CWC '23

Team India announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, at home, starting on October 5. From India's current 18-man Asia Cup squad, including a reserve player, the trio of Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have been dropped as the rest 15 made the cut in the final squad. It is to be noted that all the teams have until September 28 to make any changes to the squad. Thus, some late changes might take place.

After BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar named India's final 15 in a press conference along with captain Rohit Sharma in Sri Lanka, the duo took some questions from the reporters.

Sympathising with the dropped players, Rohit said, "There are no surprises and you can only get 15 in. Some of the guys will be disappointed. I have gone through it and I know how it feels. We have good all-round options and this is the best 15 we could get."

It is to be noted that Rohit played his first 50-over World Cup in 2015 as he was left out of MS Dhoni-led India's victorious squad from the 2011 edition. Back in 2011, when India co-hosted the mega event with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Hitman was overlooked as his competitors Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina got a look-in.

However, Rohit revamped in style and had a decent run in 2015 whereas came to his best in the 2019 edition, ending as the highest run-getter (648 runs with five centuries) in England and Wales. Thus, the 36-year-old has gone through a lot of ups and downs and will surely lend a supporting hand to the players who failed to make the cut.

Rohit insisted that India are yet to find their right combination and added, "I have not thought about plans yet. The problem of plenty is a good problem to have. We have to see who is in form and who our opposition is. We need to see what the best possible combination could be. If someone misses out, then so be it. This keeps happening. You have to make tough calls for the team."

India will open their campaign versus Australia in Chennai on October 8 whereas the CWC 2023 opener will be held on October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

At present, the Men in Blue are gearing up for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 edition, where they will take on Pakistan on Sunday (September 10).

