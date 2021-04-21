'I wanted to win for my country': Ravindra Jadeja regrets getting out in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals

In a candid conversation with Indian women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, Ravindra Jadeja revealed that he regrets getting out in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand. When asked if he could go back in history and choose to win the WC semis in either 2016 or 2019, Jadeja instantly chose the latter and said, “I was playing well in that particular game. We were almost about to win the game but then I got out! That’s the game I wanted to win for my country.”

Further diving deep in nostalgia, Jadeja also chose his first IPL win when he donned Rajasthan Royals colours under Shane Warne ahead of the championship CSK won, when they made a comeback in 2018.

“I think the first victory is always memorable because that is where my journey started in the IPL and I was part of the team," the ace CSK all-rounder told Rodrigues on Dream11’s Dil Ya Dimaag.

ALSO READ: From Harbhajan-Sreesanth slap gate to MS Dhoni's anger: Top IPL controversies through the years

Known for his sharp bowling skills, Jadeja admitted that he likes batting over bowling in batsmen dominated country like India, he said, “I will go with my batting because India is a country full of batsmen and whoever scores runs is more famous, as the team is known for its batting.”

An ultra-fit athlete, Jadeja stated that he never wants to be run-out. He said, “In Cricket, a run-out means giving away the wicket for free. Since childhood, we have been taught by our coaches to not get run-out. There are other ways a batsman can be dismissed, a run-out is not one”

ALSO READ: Very important to follow protocols': Virat Kohli gives message to India amid Covid-19 spike - Watch

Watch the full video of Jemimah Rodrigues in a fun discussion with Ravindra Jadeja: